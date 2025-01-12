CENTRAL PROVINCE MOURNS THE PASSING OF MINISTER’S SON MWANSHELELA NKULUKUSA

The Central Province Administration has expressed profound sadness over the passing of Mwanshelela Nkulukusa, the 21-year-old son of Central Province Minister and UPND Central Province Chairperson, Katuba Constituency member of Parliament Hon. Mwabashike Nkulukusa.

In a statement released by Alfereson Sinalungu, Principal Public Relations Officer for Central Province, it was confirmed that Mwanshelela passed away on January 11, 2025, in India, where he had been receiving medical treatment.

“The Provincial Administration mourns this tragic loss and extends heartfelt condolences to Hon. Mwabashike Nkulukusa and his family during this difficult time,” read part of the statement.

Further details regarding the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

The Central Province Administration has called for unity and support for the grieving family. “May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the statement concluded.

SPICE FM