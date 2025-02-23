CENTRAL PROVINCE PATRIOTIC FRONT IS WITH PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU NOT CHABINGA.



…Central province no go area for traitors like chabinga





We in Central Province do not acknowledge Chabinga as President. We are with President Edgar Lungu and the party endorsed by ECL is what we support. In fact, we know that Chabinga wants to look relevant to HH and UPND but let it be on record that Central Province is not for traitors like Chabinga.





Chabinga, we want to let you know that even HH knows very well that people like you are not to be trusted. Therefore, just dine with the UPND without including us. We have been quiet but enough is enough, we are not going to allow you to include us in your disloyal acts.





To the UPND party let it be known that Central Province is not part of Chabinga’s faction and we are not endorsing HH and UPND for 2026. Never, not even after rapture.



Issued by Central Province WIPS

Adora Alinedi Phiri