CENTRAL PROVINCE RECEIVES PRINCESS KASUNE AS NEW MINISTER

Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe has welcomed the newly appointed Central Province Minister Princes Kasune.

Speaking during the welcoming ceremony of the new Minister at the provincial administration, Mr Mwanakampwe has since thanked the outgoing Minister Hon. Credo Nanjuwa for the services he rendered to the Province.

Mr Mwnakampwe has since advised Mr Nanjuwa who is now the southern province minister to serve the people where he is going diligently.

And in giving his farewell message, Mr Nanjuwa has called on central province residents to support the new Minister in developing the province.

He has thanked President

Hakainde Hichilema for the opportunity given to him to have served the people of the central province.

And the new Central Province Minister Princes Kasune has promised that she will ensure that the province is united and developed.

HON Princess Kasune has since advised the young people of Central Province to work hard because they too can become successful.

By Innocent Hakalangu SPICE FM 91.1 Kabwe