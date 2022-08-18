CENTRAL UPND THREATENS TO LAUNCH MAN-HUNT IF POLICE DO NOT ARREST TUTWA IN THREE DAYS.

The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) in Central Province has threatened to effect a citizens’ arrest on the former PF Kabwe Central Lawmaker Tutwa Ngulube.

The move has been prompted by the snail’s pace at which Police in Kabwe are acting on a case reported against the latter on August 11, 2022 at Chowa Police.

Speaking shortly after a meeting with Chowa Police Officer in-Charge Wednesday afternoon, Party official for Central Province Mr Rodgers Kateule wondered how special Mr Ngulube was that he could continue receiving such preferential treatment from Police.

Mr Kateule who was flanked by Mr Wisdom Lweendo and the Vice Provincial Youth Chairperson Dinda Haabenzu however said for now the party will give Police a benefit of doubt only upto the end of this week and if nothing happens, they will be left with no option but to help the Police.

Meanwhile, Provincial UPND official Mr Wisdom Lweendo who also expressed disappointment in the manner Police were handling the matter, also observed that Police might not have done their homework at the time of the report and are now trying to buy time for them to gather information and evidence before they can proceed with the matter.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Ngulube proved futile by Press Time as his phone was constantly engaged.

In this matter, Mr Ngulube a practicing Lawyer is accused of attacking the Kabwe Central UPND campaign team in Kabwe’s Kafulamase area.

On the material day, gunshots were heard and fired by Tutwa Ngulube that left some campaign members of the UPND assaulted in the UPND camp in Kafulamase, a day after he threatened to make sure Gary Domingo a UPND Mayoral Candidate and his train never to return home if they campaigned in his area of Interest.

