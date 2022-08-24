NSPECTOR General Lemmy Kajoba has disclosed that Police will next week summon certain individuals to help with investigations into the gassing incidents.



A few years ago, the country experienced a wave of attacks on people by criminals who were spraying an unknown type gas on citizens.

However, Mr Kajoba said criminals behind the gassing incidents will soon be brought to book, stating that they have to account for their actions.



Speaking in Ndola when he paid courtesy call on Copperbelt province Minister Elisha Matambo, Mr Kajoba said a team of officers has been constituted to ensure that the matter is brought to a logical conclusion.



“In the next few days, we are going to be calling on certain individuals to help us investigate the matter fully,” Mr Kajoba said.

(Mwebantu)