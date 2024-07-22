Cesc Fabregas has been appointed head coach of Serie A club Com

Cesc Fabregas has been appointed head coach of Serie A club Como, following his role as their assistant head coach.

The 37-year-old agreed to a four-year contract with the club, which secured its return to Italy’s top division last season after a 21-year absence.



Having ended his playing career at Como last year, Fabregas steps into his first full managerial role.

He previously served as caretaker manager for five matches between November and December 2023.



Fabregas expressed his excitement about starting the season as head coach, thanking the ownership for their confidence in him.

He emphasized his alignment with the club’s ambitions and acknowledged the challenges ahead.



“I am so happy to be starting this season as head coach and I thank the ownership group for trusting me with this position,” said ex-Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Fabregas.

“I share the ambitions of the group and believe this is just the start of where this club can go.

“It’s going to be a tough and important season but myself and the rest of the coaching staff are ready and we all believe.”

Last season, Fabregas worked as an assistant to Welsh interim boss Osian Roberts, who has now transitioned to head of development.

Como will face Juventus, the 36-time Serie A champions, in their season opener on August 19.