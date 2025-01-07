CF CALLS FOR ACTION ON YANGO DRIVERS’ CHALLENGES



Lusaka, January 7, 2025 – The Citizens First (CF) party has petitioned the government to address the challenges faced by online taxi drivers affiliated with Yango.



In a letter to Transport and Logistics Minister Hon. Frank Tayali, CF highlighted issues including low earnings, unfair deductions, safety risks, and lack of proper regulation.





The party revealed that drivers earn as little as K250 daily after long hours, with Yango deducting 17% from each trip. Additionally, drivers face frequent harassment and theft, with minimal support from the company or law enforcement.





CF has proposed measures such as stakeholder engagement, regulatory reforms, improved safety mechanisms, and fair pricing structures to ensure drivers’ welfare. The party has urged Yango and the government to act swiftly, pledging to facilitate further discussions to resolve the matter.





This move demonstrates CF’s commitment to protecting vulnerable workers and promoting economic justice.