CF NATIONAL CHAIRLADY ADVISES THE REPUBLICAN VICE PRESIDENT.



Madam veep, your statement in parliament loobying for praise from citizens for the hardwork the government has done is misplaced. This government has not done anything extra ordinary for people to warm their palms and offer a thunderous clap.

Public office holders are fundamentally responsible for providing social amenities to the citizens they serve. While it’s important to acknowledge progress and achievements, we should indeed reserve praise for extraordinary efforts that go beyond the basic expectations.



Innovation and creativity in governance are essential for addressing the challenges we face as a society. By encouraging our leaders to think outside the box and strive for exceptional results, we can foster an environment where true progress can be made.

Let’s keep the focus on promoting innovative solutions that enhance the quality of life for all citizens, and hold our government accountable to deliver more than just the bare minimum.



Repairing of roads, maintaining existing structures, sourcing medicines, visiting constituencies are expected daily chores for any government.

Let’s do beyond what has been done already.



Faith Munthali



National Womens’ Chairlady

Citizens First Party