CF PARTY ALLEGES UNFAIR TREATMENT OF OPPOSITION IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE



The Citizens First Party in Southern Province has claimed that opposition political leaders in the region have repeatedly been denied the opportunity to hold rallies, with some even being refused access to media houses for interviews.



Provincial Party Chairperson, Ben Sokoni, stated that only the ruling party is currently campaigning openly across the country in preparation for the 2026 General Elections.





Sokoni remarked to Byta FM News that denying citizens access to information on governance from an opposition perspective undermines democratic values.





He accused the current administration of attempting to disadvantage the opposition due to fears of losing elections, citing unfulfilled promises to Zambians.





Meanwhile, Lusaka-based political commentator Palani Siwakwi called for unity among opposition parties to ensure they provide credible checks and balances to the government.