Chabinga’s Threats against Media Condemned as Blow to Press Freedom

The Free Press Initiative (FPI) has expressed deep concern and unequivocal condemnation of the recent threats made by Mafinga PF Member of Parliament, Mr. Robert Chabinga, against the media in Zambia.

In a strongly worded statement, FPI Founder and Executive Director, Joan Chirwa, denounced Mr. Chabinga’s remarks, which threatened to close down or liquidate any media house that provides coverage to Mr. Miles Sampa as President of the Patriotic Front. Chirwa described these threats as a significant threat to press freedom in the country.

The FPI’s statement highlighted Mr. Chabinga’s history, particularly his role as a receivership manager in the liquidation of The Post newspaper, and his self-proclaimed status as a “liquidation specialist,” which further aggravates the situation.

Chirwa emphasized that these threats are not only alarming but also a direct affront to the principles of freedom of the press and freedom of expression, which are cornerstones of a democratic society. She called on Mr. Chabinga to retract his threats and engage with the media in a manner that reflects the respect and responsibility expected of a public leader.

The FPI has called upon all media associations, civil society organizations, and the Zambian government to condemn Mr. Chabinga’s threats in the strongest terms possible, and to send a clear message that such behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

The organization has also urged journalists and media owners to stand firm and continue their essential work without fear of retribution, as the media plays a pivotal role in safeguarding democracy, and its freedom to operate without bias or intimidation is crucial.

The FPI has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to defending press freedom and freedom of expression in Zambia, and has pledged to continue monitoring the situation closely and taking all necessary steps to support and protect media freedom in the country.

#InfinityMediaHub #stayinformed

7th July, 2024.