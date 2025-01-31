Chad Announces Full Pullout Of French Troops

Chad on Thursday announced a full withdrawal of French troops from the Central African country.

“The three bases of French elements in Chad have all been handed over to the Chadian National Army.

“The very last one has just been handed over today.

“The handover of the Sergent Adji Kossei Base in N’djamena definitively closes the presence of French forces in Chad,’’ Chadian Army spokesman Chanane Issakha Acheikh said in a statement.

In November 2024, Chad announced the end of the security and defence cooperation agreement with France.

On December 10, the same year, some French troops began to leave Chad.

On December 31, 2024, Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno announced the definitive withdrawal of French troops from the country by Friday.