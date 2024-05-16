CHADIZA DC SUES KATETE RESIDENT FOR DEFAMATION

By Samuel Khwawe

Malani Zimba, Chadiza District Commissioner, has sued Katete resident Smart Phiri in the Chadiza Magistrate Court for defamation of character.

According to a writ of summons filed in the Chadiza Magistrate Court, on May 9, 2024, Smart Phiri of the KDC compound posted an audio in the WhatsApp group Gamalamukani Chadiza accusing Mr. Zimba of stealing 600 50kg relief maize bags.

Mr. Zimba is seeking compensation for the emotional distress caused by the defendant’s actions, which have harmed his social and political life. He is also seeking costs associated with these proceedings, as well as any other relief the court deems appropriate.

Mr. Phiri is scheduled to appear in court on May 23, 2024.