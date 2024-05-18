Chad’s Déby confirmed as winner of disputed election

Chad’s constitutional council has upheld the results of the nation’s presidential election that declared interim military ruler Mahamat Déby the winner.

It also rejected challenges by two losing candidates in the 6 May elections.

The central African country’s electoral body declared Gen Déby winner of the election with 61% of the vote, with his closest rival, Prime Minister Succes Masra, polling at 19%.

Mr Masra had disputed the result, claiming his victory had been “stolen from the people”.

Some opposition candidates had also alleged irregularities on polling day.

The exclusion of 10 politicians who were eyeing the top job by the constitutional council had sparked allegations of foul play.

Chad becomes the first of the countries where the military seized power in West and Central Africa in recent years to hold elections and restore civilian rule.

Gen Déby, 40, was installed as interim leader by the Chadian military after his father, Idriss Déby Itno, was killed on the frontline by rebels in April 2021, aged 68.

His victory means the 34-year rule of the Déby family will continue and legitimises his grip on power.