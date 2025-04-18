CHAKA ZULU BOWS OUT OF 2026 CHADIZA PARLIAMENTARY RACE, ENDORSES OLIVIA PHIRI



Chadiza… Friday April 18, 2025 — Mr. Chaka Pius Saulula Zulu, widely regarded as a political strongman in Chadiza, has announced that he will not be contesting the Chadiza constituency parliamentary seat in the 2026 elections due to health complications.



In a public statement, Mr. Zulu said he had come to terms with the reality that his health would not permit him to participate in the upcoming electoral race.



Despite stepping back from active politics, Mr. Zulu declared his intention to support a candidate he believes embodies the true spirit of leadership required for Chadiza’s development.



He emphasized that his endorsement was not based on party lines but rather on character, vision, and the capacity to serve the people.



“Chadiza needs a strong personality with a vision and love for the constituency,” he said, adding that the area should be represented by someone who is not a “boot-licker,” an “opportunist,” or an “old-timer with no agenda.”



Mr. Zulu stressed the importance of having a representative with experience, education, and the ability to both listen and speak on behalf of the people.



He praised the individual he is backing as someone who has proven themselves professionally, personally, and politically.



In a move that surprised few within the local political circles, Mr. Zulu publicly threw his support behind Olivia Phiri, Socialist Party Chairperson for Resource Mobilization, whom he referred to as “the iron and only lady in the game.”



He described her as a resilient figure who stands firm for what is right, willing to adapt when necessary but never compromising her integrity.



“I am extending the olive branch to no other than Hon. Olivia Phiri – Mdzimai Akwanisa,” he concluded.