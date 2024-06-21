CHAKWERA APPOINTS ACTOR AS MALAWI VICE PRESIDENT

Michael Bizwick Usi is a Malawian politician. He is the current vice-President of Malawi following the death of Dr Saulos Chilima , after having served as the Minister of Tourism, Culture & Wildlife until January 30th, 2023.

Michael Usi is also a movie actor, playwright, and musician. As an actor, he is most famously known for his role as “Dr. Manga” in the film Dr. Manga. He is also the director of the MBC TV series Tikuferanji (Why Are We Dying).