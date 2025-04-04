“Chakwera deserves second term”-South African Pastor Chris Mathebula

South African Leadership Consultant Pastor Chris Mathebula says President Lazarus Chakwera, deserves an additional five year term in office to complete his dream of transforming Malawi.

Mathebula is one of the key speakers at the Global Leadership Summit, taking place at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, where President Chakwera is a guest of honor.



The summit has brought together influential leaders from around the world to discuss pressing global issues and explore innovative solutions.

Representatives from over 124 countries across the globe are in attendance.

In his powerful presentation titled, “Lead Where You Are,” Mathebula said Malawians are lucky to a visitionary leader of President Chakwera calibre as their leader who has the zeal to move the country forward.

He urged Malawians to dream big as they prepare for next level. He said next level is for those who prepare for it because failing to prepare is preparing to fail.

Speaking earlier, Global Leadership Network Malawi County Coordinator Victor Mughogho described the meeting as a serious forum in the transformation of world leaders.

“We are here to inspire world class leaders to ignite transformation. Nothing can work without leadership and good leadership,” he said.

Malawi is expected to hold general elections on September 16, this year.