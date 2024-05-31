Chakwera ponders on contesting in 2025 elections

President Lazarus Chakwera has said because the law allows him for a second term in office, he would accept to contest in the September 2025 elections as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) torch bearer if the party’s convention slated for August, 2024 endorses his candidature.

He was speaking Thursday when he addressed a development rally at Ndaula Ground in the area of Senior Chief Kalolo in Lilongwe after the launch of the US$350 million Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact II for transport and land development at Mzonde Ground.

Chakwera emphasized on the need to level the playing field in order to allow those willing to contest in various positions.

“We must allow all those who want to contest at the convention do so; let us not bar them,” he said.

The President appealed to human rights organizations and other stakeholders to actively advance human rights and deal with mob justice which he said has become rampant especially against the elderly.

Minister of Transport, Jacob Hara hailed the Compact saying it would enhance the transport sector thereby improving health and agriculture amongst others.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General, Eisenhower Mkaka hailed Chakwera saying he was a law abiding leader who respects the rule of law.

He said it was for that reason that development partners and the donor community have trust in his administration.

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe South, Peter Dimba said President Chakwera would contest on the party’s ticket in next year’s elections and as a law abiding citizen he would retire in 2030.