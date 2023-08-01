CHALALA ABDUCTION VICTIM FEELS ABANDONED BY GOVT

CHALALA ABDUCTION VICTIM FEELS ABANDONED BY GOVERNMENT

AUG 1, 2023

One of the victims in the Chalala abduction case has cried foul saying government has abandoned her despite committing to sponsor her education as well as employing her.

The victim who sought anonymity tells Diamond News that government has only employed six of the victims while she and others have been told to remain patient.

She says life has not been easy in society thus appealing to President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene.

And the victim’s sister says it was a relief when the government indicated that it would help the girls but is now surprised that nothing has happened.

Ministry of Community Development Permanent Secretary, Angela Kawandami, says the recruitment process is ongoing but, in the meantime, the girls have been counselled.

She adds that the due procedure has to be followed in the recruitment process.

13 young women were abducted and kept in Lusaka’s Chalala area, and the abductors were recently sentenced to life imprisonment.

Diamond TV