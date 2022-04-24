Chalimbana University lecturer asks for a chair at a shop to rest, he then collapses and dies

Police statement

24th April, 2022- Chongwe Police Station received a report of Sudden and Unnatural Death on April 23, 2022 at 1400 hours in which F/Mary Chishala Mbobola aged 55 of Chalimbana University in Chongwe reported that her Husband M/Alfred Mbobola aged 59 who was a Lecturer at the above University died Suddenly.This occurred on April 23,2022 around 10:00 hours at Matipula area Chongwe.

Brief facts of the matter are that the deceased went to a Mini Mart along Great East Road and asked for a Chair to sit as he was not feeling well, he then collapsed and died.The body was taken to Chongwe District Hospital Mortuary.Police are investigating the matter.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE SPOKESPERSON.