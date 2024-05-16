Chalimbana University Students riot, damage property over load shedding

University Students riot, damage property over load shedding in Lusaka

“Chaos Erupts at Chalimbana University as Students Rise Against Government Neglect Amidst Crippling Power Cuts!”

Students at Chalimbana University in Chongwe have run riot, damaged a car and injured unidentified people in protest against crippling loadshedding that is frustrating their studies over night.

Zambia Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale confirmed the “bloody” and violent incident, stating that investigations are in progress.

In his statement Mr Mwale said “Chalimbana University students in Chongwe District took to the streets last night and blocked the main road near the University where they damaged one motor vehicle. Further investigations indicate that the students rioted because of loadshedding which affected the university.”

These students, speaking in a manner that resonated with millions of Zambians, were suffering at the hands of the failing economy, coupled with the eternal power cuts that now invaded their attempt at education.

Second-year student Cecilia Mulenga bravely criticized the government’s negligence, saying that their suffering was now compounded by the power cuts.

“Struggling to survive as a student, now that I am turning to my books, I am consumed by darkness. How does the government expect us, the future leaders, to furnish ourselves if we cannot even study or learn due to power outages?”

“We demand accountability! The government must bring ZESCO to order and stop its reckless unscheduled power cuts.”

“The suffering is unbearable, and I think it’s time for change!”

Meanwhile, the embattled ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani has decided to take annual leave in the face of crippling power crisis country wide.

Leader of the opposition in parliament hon. Brian Mundubile has said if Mapani cannot stand the heat he must quit.

“Victor must be fired or he must quit so that capable people can run the company ” said hon. Mundubile.