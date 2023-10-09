CHAMA AMERICA AND MR GROUND ESCAPE BEATING IN CHAMA DISTRICT

Chama District-Monday, 9th October 2023

Nkonge Musubilwa who calls himself ‘Chama America’ and Victor Kapungwe also known as ‘Mr. Ground’ today escaped public lynching by angry Chama residents.

The duo arrived last night and in the district and in morning began to interview residents urging them to abandon area Member of Parliament, Yotam Mutayachalo.

The residents were angered by the line of questioning and detained the duo and called later Patriotic Front Chama District Chairperson, Kumaenda Gift.

When Kumwenda arrived, Chama America begged for mercy disclosing that they were sent by suspended Matero MP, Miles Sampa.

They disclosed that Sampa had sent them to mobilise PF members in districts in Eastern Province as he was going to have a party elective conference soon.

They also disclosed that Sampa had advised them to scandalise PF members of Parliament in the areas they were touring.

The two were rescued by Chama Police who apprehended them for threatening public peace but were later released and ordered of out of the district to maintain public order and peace.