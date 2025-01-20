CHAMA MAN GETS 15 YEARS IMPRISONMENT FOR SLEEPING WITH A GOAT



The Chipata High Court has sentenced a peasant farmer of Chama District to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for unnatural offences after he slept with a pregnant goat.





This is the matter in which Gibson Mtonga of Kapalakonje village in Chief Kambombo was committed to Chipata High Court for sentencing by the Chama Subordinate Court.



Brief facts of the matter are that on 11th September 2023, the owner of the goat Nthalingali Goma heard the goats making noise around 04:00 hours and decided to go and check what was happening in the goats’ pen.





Mr Goma found the convict sleeping beside a pregnant goat.



When confronted, Mtonga confessed that he was having sex with the goat.



He later apprehended Mtonga and took him to police resulting in his arrest.





An examination of the goat by a veterinary doctor revealed that it had semen indicating that someone had sexual intercourse with it.





In mitigation assistant Legal Aid counsel Elizabeth Chinipikama said the convict was remorseful and regrets his actions.



She said the convict is a youth and is also participating in counselling and religious teachings to help him reform.



And Chipata High Court resident judge Mercy Makubalo said that she considered the mitigation before handing him a 15-year jail sentence with effect from the date of arrest.