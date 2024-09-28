CHAMANGA SOUNDS ALARM: MONEY CORRUPTION THREATENS ZAMBIAN FOOTBALL



Zambian football legend James Chamanga has issued a stark warning about the detrimental impact of sudden wealth on young players’ performance in the national team.



Speaking at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Footballers and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (FAWUZ), Chamanga emphasised that financial success is distracting young players from their craft. He expressed concern that they no longer value advice from experienced coaches and players, feeling secure with their newfound wealth.



“The problem is the money they have gotten. Now, Numba Mumamba’s advice isn’t important. My advice isn’t important because they have more money,” Chamanga stated bluntly.



As a veteran striker still playing for Red Arrows at 44 and serving as FAWUZ’s Brand Ambassador, Chamanga’s words carry weight. He’s witnessed the transformation of young players from humble beginnings to sudden wealth.



Many of these players, formerly part of Under-20 teams, have quickly gained wealth after moving to higher levels. Chamanga fears this trend will hinder their growth and the national team’s performance.



Chamanga’s warning serves as a wake-up call for Zambian football stakeholders. It’s time to address the balance between financial success and football development.



Image credit: Various