Chameleon Trained to Bewitch HH Sent for “Rehab” at Munda Wanga

In a story straight out of a Zambian folktale, a “highly trained” chameleon allegedly part of a witchcraft plot to harm President Hakainde Hichilema has been arrested and sent to Munda Wanga Rehabilitation Centre for “behavioral reform.”



Yes, ba chameleon has officially joined the ranks of high-profile offenders swapping trees for the courtroom and now “cooling off” at Munda Wanga.





Testifying before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court, Bright Nkhoma, an officer from the Wildlife Department in Lilayi, told the court that the chameleon was part of a collection of juju charms found with the suspects Leonard Phiri (43) from Sinda, Eastern Province, and Jasten Candunde (42) from Mozambique.





The two are facing two counts: Possession of charms and Professing knowledge of witchcraft



But it was the chameleon’s role in the alleged plot that left everyone in the courtroom both shocked and amused.





According to Nkhoma, the reptile was supposedly trained to change colors in a way that would “confuse and weaken” the President.



“Ba chameleon bali ni special forces,” one person was overheard whispering in the gallery.





Following its “arrest,” the scaly suspect was sent to Munda Wanga for rehabilitation



Others wondered if the reptile’s “training” involved a strict timetable:

“Monday — turn red. Tuesday — go green. Wednesday — camouflage and disappear!”





While Phiri and Candunde await their fate in court, the chameleon is now said to be adapting to life at Munda Wanga, receiving “care” and perhaps reflecting on its brief stint in the world of politics and black magic.





As the case unfolds, Zambians are left asking: Who knew even chameleons had career paths in witchcraft?





The trial continues… with or without the chameleon’s testimony.



February 27, 2025

