Chamisa Maintains Call For Fresh Polls

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa Chamisa has maintained incessant calls for fresh polls.

Addressing party members in Matabeleland South on Thursday, President Chamisa saluted citizens for reflecting resilience in spite of relentless persecution.

Said President Chamisa in a statement :

“IN MATEBELELAND SOUTH…

Solid support here. The Citizens Interface has one clear message; that the 2023 elections were deeply flawed.

The whole nation is united in the chorus for a proper solution and political settlement that deals with all the citizens’

concerns. The Citizens are clear. “

In a statement CCC said:

” Today, in Matabeleland South province, President @nelsonchamisa held a meeting with the provincial cluster leadership.

He reiterated the same message that has gained widespread support throughout the country – the previous elections were flawed, and it is imperative to hold fresh elections. As a citizens’ movement, every decision we make is guided by the voice of the citizens.

Their stance on the recently concluded elections has been resolute and unequivocal.