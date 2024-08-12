Chamisa responds to Malema

Former opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa criticized calls for Zimbabweans in South Africa to return home to vote, arguing that participating in the country’s flawed elections is futile due to premeditated rigging.

Chamisa’s comments were in response to South African opposition activist Julius Malema, who had urged Zimbabweans living in South Africa to actively influence politics back home rather than remain passive.

In an interview with NewzroomAfrika, Chamisa highlighted the challenges Zimbabweans face, noting that many had left the country seeking better opportunities. He described the situation in Zimbabwe as dire and claimed that the electoral process is severely compromised.

Chamisa cited issues from past elections, such as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s failure to provide ballot papers, allegedly due to sabotage by President Mnangagwa’s ally, Wicknell Chivayo. He asserted that these problems render the elections a sham, making it unrealistic to expect Zimbabweans abroad to return and participate.

Chamisa also emphasized the need for South Africa to play a more active role in addressing Zimbabwe’s political crisis. He called on the South African government to support Zimbabweans by not showing solidarity with dictatorship and by helping to establish proper electoral processes.

Chamisa pointed out that over 100 political activists are currently incarcerated in Zimbabwe, with little support from neighboring countries that could potentially help resolve the political situation.

Source – newzimbabwe