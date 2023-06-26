Chamisa Revives Diaspora Campaigns, Pleads For Funding

The opposition CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa, has revived national and international campaigns, pleading with his party supporters to fund the movement.



Chamisa, this weekend was in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He told his supporters in that country to support the CCC.

He said:



Lets us go back and mobilise, we count on you. We want you to help with resources, one rand or US$1 can make a huge difference.

Zambians did it, Malawians also did it, Kenyans also did it, they did it in DRC…if they are doing it, why can’t we also do it?



In the 2018 elections, Chamisa lost to Mnangagwa by a narrow margin, and he challenged the results in court, alleging rigging.

However, Mnangagwa’s victory was upheld by the Constitutional Court.