Chamisa to sideline Ncube, Biti in talks with Mnangagwa

The ruling party, Zanu-PF, has alleged that Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa is working to exclude senior opposition members Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti from his discussions with President Emmerson Mnangagwa. This claim was made following a press briefing after the Zanu-PF Politburo meeting.

Chamisa recently admitted to reaching out to Zanu-PF for political dialogue to address concerns regarding the disputed election. The opposition has accused Zanu-PF of collaborating with Sengezo Tshabangu to recall its MPs in an effort to secure a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, an allegation Zanu-PF has denied.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Mutsvangwa emphasized the party’s commitment to transparency and accountability to its membership, contrasting it with the CCC. Mutsvangwa also suggested that the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) might be the best way forward for constructive engagement, as it offers an open platform for political discussion.

Chamisa, however, has criticized POLAD, referring to it as President Mnangagwa’s initiative. In the previous election, POLAD members did not receive a significant share of the vote.

Mutsvangwa mentioned that Chamisa had asked Mnangagwa to help him “remove Biti and Welshman” from the opposition. The CCC has refused to acknowledge Mnangagwa’s presidency and has called for a rerun of the election, alleging electoral fraud. Various election observer missions, including SADC, EU, and the Carter Center, found that the elections did not meet expected standards.

Mutsvangwa argued that the opposition’s loss was due to disorganization, and he emphasized that Zanu-PF would hold its annual conference in Gweru, unlike the CCC, which he claimed lacked organization and official events.

Source – NewZimbabwe