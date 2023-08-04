Chamisa’s Bulawayo aspiring MPs back on the ballot

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) aspiring National Assembly members are back on the ballot after the Supreme Court upheld their appeal against High Court judge Justice Bongani Ndlovu’s judgment removing them from the contest in the upcoming general elections.

The 12 candidates were removed after Zanu-PF activists styling themselves as registered voters appealed against nomination court’s decision to accept their papers.

The bench chaired by Justice Tendai Uchena set aside Ndlovu’s ruling stating that full reasons will be made later.

“This is the unanimous decision of the court. After carefully considering SEB 59/23.

“The appeals be and are hereby allowed with costs.

“The judgment of the court a quo be set aside.

“The application is hereby dismissed with costs.

“The reasons for the decision will be availed in due course.”