Chamisa’s CCC aware of Zanu-PF’s shenanigans to gain two-thirds in Parliament

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has accused the ruling Zanu-PF party of covertly working to secure a two-thirds majority in Parliament by instigating the arrest of opposition legislators, potentially leading to by-elections.

In the previous Ninth Parliament, Zanu-PF fell short of a two-thirds majority, securing 136 out of 209 contested National Assembly seats, while the CCC won 73 seats. The CCC claimed that Zanu-PF is attempting to gain a two-thirds majority through these arrests.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi stated in an interview that his party is aware of Zanu-PF’s actions and is concerned about potential fresh elections, citing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent behavior. He referenced past experiences during the 2008 run-off elections, suggesting that Zanu-PF may be seeking to weaken CCC structures in advance.

However, Zanu-PF’s acting information director, Farai Marapira, dismissed these claims, stating that the arrests were part of routine law enforcement operations unrelated to politics. Marapira emphasized that those arrested would have been involved in criminal activities and needed to face the consequences.

Several CCC legislators have faced legal troubles recently. Maureen Kademaunga was arrested on attempted murder and malicious damage to property charges, although the charges were dropped before her court appearance. Willard Madzimbamuto was interviewed by the Criminal Investigation Department and made to sign a cautioned statement. Gladmore Hakata faced charges related to disorderly conduct and violating the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act after organizing a roadshow rally. There are concerns that Zanu-PF is also targeting legislators in Mabvuku and Epworth constituencies.

In summary, the CCC has accused Zanu-PF of orchestrating the arrests of opposition legislators to potentially trigger by-elections and secure a two-thirds majority in Parliament. Zanu-PF denies these allegations, asserting that the arrests are part of law enforcement operations unrelated to politics. Several CCC legislators have faced legal challenges recently, raising concerns about potential political motivations.

Source – newsday