Chance The Rapper’s estranged wife has formally filed for divorce from the rapper after five years of marriage

Chance The Rapper’s estranged wife, Kirsten Corley has formally filed for divorce from the rapper after five years of marriage.

According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday, December 17, Corley submitted the divorce paperwork last Friday.

The details about the terms of their split are yet to be made public as the documents are not yet available.

Chance The Rapper, 30, and Kirsten, 30, first announced their separation in April. At the time, the former couple confirmed that they had been separated for two years before they made the announcement.

They also told fans they planned to raise their daughters, Kensli and Marli, together.

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” the former couple said in a statement. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you.”

Chance and Kirsten have known each other since they were kids but they officially began dating in 2013. The couple welcomed their first daughter Kensli in 2015.

In 2016, they separated briefly before they got back together the following year.

Chance and Kirsten got married in 2019 and welcomed their second daughter Marli that same year.