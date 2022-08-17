Chancers warned: Keep President Lungu out of politics-Chanoda Ngwira

AN opposition Patriotic Front (PF) loyalist has advised a clique of players he labled as “opportunists” to stop their machinations designed to rope former president Edgar Lungu back into active politics.



On moves by some party members who may desire to use the name of the former president to gain opportunity for political expediency, Chanoda Ngwira — a staunch supporter of Mr Lungu — said he should be left alone to enjoy his current statesmanship.



However, Mr Ngwira said his getting back to politics would be necessitated on how he was being treated as a former head of state.



“One, he is a human being and has feelings based on the fact that those that have been given a chance to govern the nation should be careful with the way they handle him. If he feels harassed and not protected by the institution mandated to keep him well, he will be pushed,” he said.- Sunday Times