CHANDA JOHN CHIMBA COLLAPSES AT HOME, ADMITTED TO HOSPITA

CHANDA JOHN CHIMBA COLLAPSES AT HOME, ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL.

Lusaka based Philanthropist, blogger, business man and former PF die hard Chanda John Chimba on Monday collapsed at his house in kabulonga and was rushed to the hospital.

Chimba was admitted to the national heart hospital in lusaka and later transferred to another private hospital within lusaka .

He continues to receive medical treatment and visitation has been restricted to close family members only.

He is still admitted and receiving treatment.

GrindStone Television Zambia