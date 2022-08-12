Chanda Kabwe Is Being Persecuted – Munir Zulu
Lumezi MP Munir Zulu says former Disaster Management & Mitigating Unit coordinator Chanda Kabwe is being persecuted by the UPND administration.
Munir says the summoning of Kabwe by the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) yesterday had nothing to do with corruption fight.
“In the morning of today [yesterday] I escorted one Chanda Kabwe to the ACC as he was summoned to appear for questioning.
“I suspect that my mbuya is being persecuted by his in laws…,” says Munir.
Iwe ka koswe, just because you were stealing together does not make the investigations of your fellow stupid idiot thief persecution. In fact you are next. All thieves who robbed innocent Zambians must be in their right place soon. THE PRISON.
All PF idiots must stop abusing the queen’s language forthwith. There is no persecution in prosecution let alone in investigations. When you were stealing mwe mbushi imwe you thought you were going to get away with it just like that? Was that the reason you put up a primitive fight to try and win the elections at all costs so you could spend another Five years stealing, robbing, looting and plundering and covering up. Mwanya, you will all rot in jail fikabwalala