Chanda Kabwe Is Being Persecuted – Munir Zulu

Lumezi MP Munir Zulu says former Disaster Management & Mitigating Unit coordinator Chanda Kabwe is being persecuted by the UPND administration.

Munir says the summoning of Kabwe by the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) yesterday had nothing to do with corruption fight.

“In the morning of today [yesterday] I escorted one Chanda Kabwe to the ACC as he was summoned to appear for questioning.

“I suspect that my mbuya is being persecuted by his in laws…,” says Munir.