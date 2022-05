Arrival of former DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe at ACC Headquarters for questioning in Lusaka.



He is accompanied by his Lawyer Sakwiba Sikota, former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, Acting PF Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa, former National Development Minister Alexander Chiteme and former Mines Minister Richard Musukwa.

Chanda Kabwe is currently appearing before ACC for questioning