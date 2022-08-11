CHANDA KABWE QUESTIONED BY ACC AGAIN

The Anti-Corruption Commission has recorded an ordinary statement from former Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe.

Lusaka Lawyer Sakwiba Sikota has told journalists after the interrogations which lasted for about four hours, that it is not clear what the Commission is looking for from his client because they were only asking general questions.

Mr Sikota said the ACC have indicated that his client will be called back should they need more information from him.

The former DMMU National Coordinator was accompanied by former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, former Mines Minister Richard Musukwa among others.