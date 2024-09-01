Chanda Kasolo quits politics, says there’s currently no party which can replace UPND

Kasolo quits politics, says there’s currently no party which can replace UPND
CHANDA Kasolo has revealed that he resigned from his position as Zambia Must Prosper secretary general, and politics in general, to focus on his business and family.
And Kasolo says despite the economic challenges, there’s currently no opposition political party which is capable of replacing the UPND government.
Credit: News Diggers
Thumbs up to Chanda Kasolo, you don’t lose anything when you say the truth. If we use the same CF as an example, can any normal thinking Zambian ever believe that such a party can defeat or replace UPND? So the gentleman has made the right decision before he wastes more of his time and energy. There is life after politics, may be even a better one, Freedom Sikazwe said it.
True to the core
My apologies, I meant Zambia Must Prosper and not CF. Sorry for that.
Bwana Kasolo, you were a civil servant. Priniciple officer of a line Ministry. What you suggest is that you were also a politician. Or aligned to a poltical party when you served as Priniciple officer. If you could not make that fundamental distinction, why would we even listen to you?
Today, you want us to know that you have “seen tge light?” That you have had an “aha moment”.
How can we believe that you can lead. Or are you having a “buselela kwakaba” cause its dawned on you that those that you served were not interested in service, stewardship but self serving and paroting that they sought public office for their own good?
Sometimes when you have these “aha” moments do them quietly. You had your “ten minutes of glory” in fact a number of your family members. Count your blessings. Do some introspection and seek peace with your troubled souls for the disservice that rendered Zambia. Tondolo musuma…give others a chance to lead. Me me me is not good.
I do however note that we agree on one thing. The current crop of opposition leaders have nothing to offer but just “politik” for a living in hope to get into office and self serve. Nothing more….
Mr Chanda Kasolo, Sir you are extremely correct.There is no party that can defeat UPND this time around and maybe in the near future.Even the one that shall take over from HH will be very difficult to defeats.UPND government work plan is open for people to see.The government work plan is predictable and transparent to the satisfaction of citizens.Nearly every family has been made happy in many ways by this current government.Mr Kasolo you actually should have joined UPND the party has an open policy.All Zambians are embraced, one Zambia one nation and one people no segregation is intertained.You may belong to an irresponsible political party but you are Zambians and you must enjoy your country to the fullest.That is UPND.United Party for national Development, his Excellence Underson Kambela Mazoka “mwana mubotu” designed the work plan and the principles are followed as such.We thank God for giving us one Hakainde Hichilema and his team of Ministers they are working tirelessly to the satisfaction of the citizens not forgetting our honour the Vice President madam Mutale Nalumango.God bless all and God bless Zambia the land of Copper and Gold.
Call a Spade a Spade.