NONDE MOCKS PRAISE SINGERS…THEY OVERRATE THEMSELVES EVEN WHEN THEY MAY NOT HAVE TOOTHBRUSHES AND DO ALL THE NONSENSE

Former Non-Governmental Organisation Registration Board Chairperson for Zambia, Chanda Nonde, has castigated individuals affiliated to the ruling party, otherwise referred to as “praise-singers” for what he calls supporting government thoughtlessly.

Nonde (in picture) has charged that ruling party sympathisers are turning the country into what he describes as a rotten State, accusing them of supporting whatever decision taken without analysis of the situation.

He has mocked those who support all government’s decisions on partisan lines without paying attention to the actual issue, saying they are the ones who usually suffer the consequences of such antics.

He has since vowed that non of his children will settle or die in Zambia, explaining that he has made a resolution to relocate his family elsewhere as the country is becoming more rotten.