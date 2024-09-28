CHANGALA ASKS COURT TO SUBPOENA HH, NALUMANGO

… He also wants Mutti, ConCourt President, Mwiimbu, IG to testify in his sedition case

By Esther Chisola

Human Rights activist Brebner Changala has asked the court to issue an order to subpoena President Hakainde Hichilema, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti and President of the Constitutional Court Dr Margaret Munalula among others to testify before the court over the sedition charge he is facing.

Others he has requested for subpoena are Justice minister Princess Kasune and her counterpart Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu among others, to testify on his behalf in a case he is charged with seditious practice.

Changala argued that the court in its wisdom, decided to place him on his defence despite the evidence being weak and the state having clearly failed to present

