Changala Asks President HH To Fire Police IG

CHANGALA ASKS PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO FIRE POLICE IG

By Correspondent

HUMAN Rights activist, Brebner Changala has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to immediately fire Inspector General of Police, GraphelMusamba.

Changala says Musamba, who is now behaving like a UPND cadre is abusing his office.

He says the statement by Musamba suggests that he is looking for a charge to give Socialist Party leader, Fred M’membe.

Changala says Musambas behaviour as top Cop is disappointing and falls shortofprofessionalism.

He says from his action, Musamba has become a danger to the President Hichilema’s government and the country’s democracy.

Changala wondered why Musamba has decided to take political sides in his judgement, adding that he should not be allowed to continue serving the people of Zambia in that capacity.

And Changala has proposed that going forward, the position of Inspector General be given to a young and well trained officer who has risen through the rank and not someone who had retired.

Credit: The Fox Newspaper