Change Is A Painful, But Necessary Process. No Society Can Make Progress By Being Scared Of Pain Or Resisting Change- Dr Nevers Mumba

CHANGE IS A PAINFUL, BUT NECESSARY PROCESS. NO SOCIETY CAN MAKE PROGRESS BY BEING SCARED OF PAIN OR RESISTING CHANGE.

By Dr Nevers Mumba

We hope that the UPND government will not succumb to political pressure to return to a trashed city. Other governments in the past, including the PF and our very own MMD government started the process, but got overwhelmed by pressure from the back-clash and political threats, and ended up reversing the decision to keep the city clean and hygienic.

Let’s take every street vendor back to established markets. Meanwhile, it is the role of every Lusaka Citizen to take a leading change management role.

We are not naive as to the adverse impact of this clean up on our brothers and sisters who earn a living selling on the streets of the Central Business District. But, we also know that if we are brave, and if we can do this together, we can support, counsel, and help our vendors restructure their lives by either changing the busness altogether, or creatively reintegrating back into the designated trading areas in the CBD and also all around Lusaka. With the growing population, our window of opportunity to clean up is both very short and fast closing. Our time to act is NOW!

Remember, “A clean and Green Zambia begins with you…”

#LusakaCleanUp

#TogetherWeCan