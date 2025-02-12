Change of currency notes and coins, doesn’t cause inflation- Highvie  Hamududu

PNUP President Highvie H. Hamududu writes…✍🏻



Change of currency notes and coins, doesn’t cause inflation.



Dealing with inflation is a long-term process by addressing underlying economic factors.



This government is ably addressing the underlying factors such as debt restructuring, securing IMF support for reforms, revitalizing key economic sectors such as mining, energy, key infrastructure, Agriculture, manufacturing, ICT etc



Mining production has started rising, electricity diversification and investment is picking up, Public Private Partnerships infrastructure is showing up etc.



The future is looking bright, yes, for now the cost of living remains a challenge and its cause is historic, it can’t be addressed overnight but the treatment is in motion. It is a process.



International and independent experts project Zambian economy to be one of the fastest growing economy in Sub Saharan Africa from 2028/29/30/31 onwards because of the foundational economic reforms being undertaken now.



Let us believe in the process, support the process and the process (President HH and UPND) must win 2026 elections and beyond to safeguard the economic recovery process