Chaos as French Secret Service rush to protect President Emmanuel Macron with £8000 umbrella after he’s pelted with tomatoes following his re-election

Just days after being re-elected, French President Emmanuel Macron had a security scare on Wednesday, April 27 when he was attacked with tomatoes and a protester tried a body slam on him.

When things got heated at a local market northwest of Paris, demonstrators started throwing tomatoes at Macron, but the French Secret Service shielded him with £8,000 Kevlar bullet-proof umbrellas.

A viral video shows Macron attempting to calm the rowdy throng while the Secret Service attempts to protect him while a woman screams in the midst of the chaos.

Chaos as French Secret Service rush to protect President Emmanuel Macron with ?8000 umbrella after he

Macron, 44, seemed oblivious to the near-miss until someone in the crowd shouted ‘projectile’ and the secret service immediately shielded him with a special umbrella – known as the paraPactum – that can withstand attacks by knives, acids dogs and bullets.

Another snippet of video, shot from a different angle just after the tomatoes were thrown, showed a man clambering onto a table or another object and trying to body slam towards the direction of Macron.

It was Macron’s first public appearance since his re-election victory over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen on Sunday April 24.