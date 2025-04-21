CHAOS ERUPTS AT LEVY MWANAWASA STADIUM AFTER CONTROVERSIAL PENALTY DECISION

CONTROVERSIAL PENALTY SPARKS CHAOS AS POWER, NKANA SHARE SPOILS IN COPPERBELT DERBY

A heated Copperbelt derby between Nkana and Power Dynamos ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw at a near-capacity Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, with controversy erupting over a late penalty that saw tempers flare both on and off the pitch.

Nkana looked set to record a double over their rivals after taking the lead in the second half, only for Power Dynamos to equalize through a contentious penalty in the dying minutes, a decision that left Nkana fans and their technical bench fuming.

Nkana Head Coach Mwenya Chipepo, visibly emotional after the match, said his team felt robbed, describing the officiating as poor and accusing the referee of costing them three crucial points.

The match, which attracted thousands of supporters, descended into chaos moments after the final whistle. Nkana fans, unhappy with the penalty decision, hurled objects onto the pitch and vandalized parts of the stadium, including breaking chairs, scenes both coaches were quick to condemn.

Meanwhile, Power Dynamos Head Coach Oswald Mutapa commended his players for their discipline and determination in difficult circumstances, further expressing disappointment over the post-match chaos and urging fans to respect the game regardless of the outcome.

In the wake of the disturbances, Zambia Premier League Communications Manager Christina Zulu confirmed that the match will be reviewed and disciplinary action could follow.

The result keeps Power Dynamos’ title hopes alive while Nkana cling to their continental football aspirations, though both now face scrutiny for events that occurred during the game.-Diamond TV