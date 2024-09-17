‘Chaotic incidents’ force Kuwait FA board to resign

The entire board of the Kuwait Football Association (FA) has resigned following “regrettable chaotic incidents” during a World Cup qualifier against Iraq.

The decision comes in the wake of widespread complaints from fans who faced harsh conditions while attempting to attend the match at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City.

An inquiry was launched after spectators were reportedly left pleading for water and fainting in extreme heat, with temperatures reaching 40°C. Many queued for long hours to enter the 60,000-capacity stadium for Tuesday’s fixture. According to reports from AFP news agency, fans with valid tickets were denied entry, while others without tickets were allowed in, sparking frustration and confusion.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Kuwait FA apologized to the fans, expressing regret over what had transpired, though it refrained from providing specific details about the chaotic scenes.

Following the inquiry, the Kuwait FA board “tendered resignations en masse,” according to a statement cited by Kuwait’s official Kuna news agency. The FA also accepted the resignations of its secretary-general, Salah al-Qanai, and public relations head, Mohamed Bou Abbas, who had both been initially suspended in the aftermath of the incident.

The goalless draw between Kuwait and Iraq left Kuwait in fourth place in Group B as they continue their third-round campaign for the 2026 World Cup in North America. Despite the disappointing events off the field, the team remains focused on its qualifying efforts.