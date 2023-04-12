CHARITY BANDA PERFORMS U-TURN, SAYS EDGAR LUNGU MUST TAKE OVER PRESIDENCY … urges Kambwili to support him

CHARITY PERFORMS U-TURN, SAYS LUNGU MUST TAKE OVER PRESIDENCY … urges Kambwili to support him

PF founder member Charity Banda has done a 360 degrees U-turn saying she wants former president Edgar Lungu to come back into power, describing the current suffering Zambians are enduring as something never experienced during the PF reign.

Banda who has been an outspoken critic of president Lungu since he lost power, seems to be flowing along with several PF big wigs who seem to be coalescing around Lungu to unseat his successor President Hakainde Hichilema.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Banda urged the presidential aspirant she has been supporting in PF for the PF presidency Chishimba Kambwili to leave the scene for president Lungu “if he is eligible to stand.”

“What I can say is we always say that the devil you know is better than the angel you don’t know. As a staunch PF member I have learnt something in life, when working as a politician, look at both sides of the coin. My interest is to ensure that Zambians are being looked after well,” Banda said, saying the PF had a lot of presidential aspirants “but at the moment for the sake of Zambians a lot of things have gone wrong with the up and down party. I can say that president Lungu was better… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/charity-performs-u-turn-says-lungu-must-take-over-presidency-urges-kambwili-to-support-him/