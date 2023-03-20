Charles Kabwita Resigns From NDC, Saying He Has Failed To Adjust To Saboi Imboela’s Style Of Leadership

By Oliver Chisenga

Embattled National Democratic Congress faction Secretary General Charles Kabwita has resigned from his position and consequently the party.

Kabwita announced his resignation in Statement stating that he has failed to adjust and work with the current leadership of Saboi Imboela.

He says the party is aware of the reasons for his resignation.

Lately, Kabwita who is one of the founders of the original NDC has fallen out of favour with their purpoted ‘president’ owing to her leadership style.

A source close to the faction whispered to the Mole that Saboi has been making decisions that did not sit well with Kabwita,Vice President Ackson Kaonga and selected senior members of the party.

Some of the decisions among others include the dropping of Kaonga from his position as Vice President and her constant insults of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Not long ago Saboi made drastic changes to her ‘Cabinet’ dropping members that supported her sweat and blood in her duty as a masquerading NDC President.

“Dear NDC

Sub: Resignation From NDC, myself.

After a careful thought and consideration, I have decided to resign from my position as secretary general , and from National Democratic Congress NDC with immediate effect. Although there is much to say, I believe the reason leading to this decision are known by the party and it’s leadership. I have failed to adjust and work.

I remain

Charles Kabwita,” read Kabwita’s short resignation.

National Democratic Congress Party