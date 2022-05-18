CHARLES KAKOMA: 23 years in UPND, 316 days in PF, 95 days non-partisan and back to UPND

AFTER being non-partisan for 95 days since February 10, 2022 when he resigned from the opposition PF, Charles Kakoma yesterday did what every politically awake Zambian expected – joining the UPND.

Actually, he re-joined the ruling party, albeit with little or no pomp.

Kakoma was a UPND official since 1998 to March 2021 (23 years) when he resigned.

He is a former Zambezi West UPND member of parliament, former UPND spokesperson and former UPND chairman for commerce and trade.

Probably influenced by numerous PF branded materials then and some morale booster PF songs that were beginning to play, Kakoma resigned from the then opposition UPND on March 30, 2021 at Taj Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka.

On the day of joining the PF, Kakoma actually guessed – of course, wrongly – that the PF and its presidential candidate, Edgar Lungu, would win the August 12, 2021.

Kakoma, a journalist-cum-economist, spent exactly 316 days in the PF, where he ended up as a member of the central committee – the former ruling party’s highest decision-making organ.

On February 10, 2022, Kakoma resigned from the PF after what he called due reflection and consultations with his family and friends.

Yesterday, he announced his re-joining of the UPND – now the ruling party – at party secretary general Batuke Imenda’s office in Woodlands area, Lusaka.

Kakoma, who re-joined alongside former Chilanga UPND member of parliament Captain Cosmas Moono, said, again, he widely consulted his family and friends before re-joining.

“Today is a turning point in my career. Many of my followers have been advising me to join the UPND,” said Kakoma.

“I have made up my mind to go back back to my political home, the UPND. I’m re-joining without conditions!”

Kalemba