Former UPND Chilanga Member of Parliament (2001-2006) as well party Chairman for security Captain Cosmas Moono who defected to the PF in 2016 has soberly crawled back to UPND.

Captain Moono at the time of his defection Pledged to finish off HH claiming he had alot of incriminating evidence about the UPND leader by virtual of him being chairman of security .

Another figure who has rejoined the UPND is the party’s former Chairperson for information Charles Kakoma who told the nation that he’s going to PF was because UPND lacked foresight and leadership.