Former UPND Chilanga Member of Parliament (2001-2006) as well party Chairman for security Captain Cosmas Moono who defected to the PF in 2016 has soberly crawled back to UPND.
Captain Moono at the time of his defection Pledged to finish off HH claiming he had alot of incriminating evidence about the UPND leader by virtual of him being chairman of security .
Another figure who has rejoined the UPND is the party’s former Chairperson for information Charles Kakoma who told the nation that he’s going to PF was because UPND lacked foresight and leadership.
YOU ARE RIGHT. THEY SPEAK TRIBALISM WHILST OTHERS PRACTICE IT. GO TO ECZ AND DIG THE RESULTS FROM 1964.
No sense of shame.
SUPPOSING UPND DID NOT WIN, WHAT WAS GOING TO HAPPEN? POLITICS OF THE BELLY?
Let them be mere members and please don’t let them come near bally or his leadership . They are useless politicians who have no spine.
Nonsense….!!!! UPND should be careful with these crooks.these are the guys that will start bringing in confusion very soon.
It’s not going to be fair for us ZAMBIANS that wanted liberty at all.i feel we deserve BETTER
The talk of tribalism in PF is the clearing of the ground in preparation for Given Lubinda to also get back to UPND. Given got all the government appointments he could ever dream of in in his life in the ‘tribal’ PF. There is therefore nothing that will stop him to go back to UPND using the same argument of tribalism that is being used by others.