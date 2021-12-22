By Darius Choonya

Nine Patriotic Front Members of Parliament who were chased from Parliament by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti following the nullification of their election results have filed a petition the Constitutional court challenging the speaker’s decision alleging that it is illegal, null and void.

The Nine are Kabushi MP, Bowman Lusambo, Nakonde MP, Lukas Simumba, Chinsali Central MP, Kalalwe Mukosa, Lunte MP, Mutotwe Kafwaya and Lubasenshi MP, Taulo Chewe.

Others are Mkushi MP, Christopher Chibuye, Kwacha MP, Joseph Malanji, Chimwemwe MP, Allan Banda and Kasama Central MP, Sibongile Mwamba.

The Members of Parliament have cited the Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha as the respondent.

In the petition, the petitioners are seeking a declaration that the speaker’s decision dated December 7, 2021 contravenes the constitution.

They also want the court to give them an order of certiorari to remove before court for purposes of quashing the decision of the speaker for being illegal, unreasonable, unfair and thus null and void.

Last week, the petitioners withdrew an application before the Lusaka High Court in which they had applied for a judicial review challenging the decision of the speaker of National Assembly Nelly Mutti to disallow them to take part in any parliamentary business pending the determination of their appeals.- Diamond TV